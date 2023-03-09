MDOT Announces Lane Restrictions for US-23/Willis Road Bridge and Ramp Work

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have various lane restrictions in place at US-23 at Willis Road for bridge demolition and ramp rebuilding work in Washtenaw County beginning Friday, March 10.

County: Washtenaw

Highway: US-23

Closest city: Ypsilanti

Start date: 10 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023

Completion date: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023

Traffic restrictions:

10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Friday, March 10 to Saturday, March 11

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Sunday, March 12 to Monday, March 13

Northbound and southbound US-23 at Willis Road will be detoured nightly via the Willis Road entrance and exit ramps.

9 a.m. Thursday, March 10 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Eastbound and westbound Willis Road at US-23 will be detoured via Carpenter Road, US-12, and Platt Road.

9 a.m. Thursday, March 10 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

The eastbound Willis Road ramp to northbound US-23 will be detoured nightly via Platt Road, US-12, and northbound US-23.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 876 jobs.

Safety benefit: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.