Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 10 - Sunday, Mar 12

More snow in the forecast!

The weather below is from our automated service. Local meteorologist Jeff Pitt suggests 3-5 inches of snow are likely by Friday afternoon.

"Latest forecast for Friday. Snow will look to be in the 3-5 inches category for the Saline area. Timing of the snow looks to be earlier, starting around 1 a.m., peaking before sunrise, tapering off to snow showers before mid-day, and finishing up before p.m. rush hour."

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 10 - Sunday, Mar 12

Friday March 10

Snow (1–3 in.) in the morning and afternoon.

High: 35° Low: 25° with a 68% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the NNE.

Saturday March 11

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 35° Low: 26° with a 14% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the N.

Sunday March 12

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 37° Low: 28° with a 40% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the E.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.