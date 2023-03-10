Pedestrians Crossing Ann Arbor Street Were Struck by a Vehicle

A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle as they walked across the street at Ann Arbor Street and Michigan Avenue Wednesday.

Around 5:25 p.m., police and fire were dispatched downtown to the incident, according to Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

A 53-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, both of Milan, were crossing Ann Arbor Street, from the northwest corner to the northeast corner and were only a few steps from the curb when they were struck by a 2012 Ford Escape that was driven by a 19-year-old man from Livonia. The Livonia man was turning right from Michigan Avenue on to North Ann Arbor Street at a slow rate of speed when he struck the pedestrians. Radzik said the man looked down to check his GPS and failed to see the pedestrians in the roadway.

Both pedestrians complained of pain and were transported to an area hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Radzik said. The driver was issued a citation.

Drugs, alcohol or speed were not a factor in the crash.