Saline Spring Craft Show Crafter Preview

Having worked in the corporate world, KIMBER BAGWELL now creates home décor with an emphasis on texture. Having moved to Michigan a few years back, Kimber creates art with themes running from seasons and holidays to everyday pieces for your home. Her Michigan pieces are a part of her 2023 inventory as she continues to be inspired by creating similar pieces but with new texture techniques. Visit Grey Thistle Designs in Booth 108 today and make your selection for the very best in unique or custom, handmade pieces.