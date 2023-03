Saline Police responded to the 500 block of Castlebury Drive early this morning for a reported home invasion.

Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the home invasion occurred between 3:05 and 3:20 a.m., March 14.

The suspect, who was known to the homeowner, has been identified and is cooperating with the police department investigation. The suspect is a white male who resides in Milan.

Castlebury Drive is in the Torwood subdivision.