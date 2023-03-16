Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 17 - Sunday, Mar 19

Old man winter isn't through with us just yet.

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 17 - Sunday, Mar 19

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 43 and low of 26 degrees. Overcast in the morning. The temperature falling as the day goes on.

High: 43° Low: 26° with an 84% chance of rain.

Saturday

Blowing snow, with a high of 26 and low of 20 degrees. Blowing snow during the morning, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 26° Low: 20° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 42 and low of 19 degrees. Light snow during the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear in the evening, light snow overnight.

High: 42° Low: 19° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.