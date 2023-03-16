Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 17 - Sunday, Mar 19
Old man winter isn't through with us just yet.
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 17 - Sunday, Mar 19
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 43 and low of 26 degrees. Overcast in the morning. The temperature falling as the day goes on.
High: 43° Low: 26° with an 84% chance of rain.
Saturday
Blowing snow, with a high of 26 and low of 20 degrees. Blowing snow during the morning, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 26° Low: 20° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 42 and low of 19 degrees. Light snow during the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear in the evening, light snow overnight.
High: 42° Low: 19° with a 0% chance of rain.
