TRACK AND FIELD: Saline Opens The Spring Season Indoors

YPSILANTI - The Saline girls' and boys' track and field teams opened the spring season Thursday at Lincoln High School. No team scores were kept - but several Hornets had a great day in a meet of SEC Red and White teams.

On the boys' side, sophomore Jaedyn Sifuna won the 200-meter race in 23.01 seconds. Camden Pawlick won the shot put, throwing 47 feet. Malik Eisemann, who turned in fine performances in several events, tied for first in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet. Sifuna, Leonardo Ignacio, Ryan Cavanaugh and Wynter Burnett won the 4x200 relay in 1:30.95 - almost 4.5 seconds faster than the second place team.

On the girls' side, Mia Rogan won the 400 meters in 59.14 seconds - 3 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Lilliam Schlack, a freshman, won the 800-meter run in 2:28.17. Junior Laney Alig won the 3200-meter race in 11:28.43. Nicole Warren won the long jump by more than a foot, leaping 17-08.5. The team of Mackenzie Sellenraad, Grace Oberski, Corynn Gady and Lillian Schlack won the 4-x800 replay in 9:51.2.

Other Boys' Top Performers

Ryan Kavanaugh was second in the 60-meter dash (7.24). Eisemann was fourth (7.31) and Caid Fox was fifth (7.44).

Tyler Parrish look third in the 200-meter dash (23.83). James Rush was seventh (24.37). Burnett was fifth in the 400-meter run (52.65). Dominik White was second in the 800-meter run (2:02.46). Brennan LaRusso was seventh in the 1600 (4:47.01). Sam Meshinchi was eighth in the 3200 (11:07.1). Yuri Carnino was ninth in the 60-meter hurdles (10.18) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.22).

Ignacio, Andrew Black, Kavanaugh and Ethan Umberger were second in the 4x400 relay (3:38.28). Dominik White, Koen Lanker, Umberger and Landon Wissink were fifth in the 4x800 relay (8:42.66).

Michael Reder was sixth in the shot put (40-08). Ignacio was fifth in the high jump, clearing 5-08. Leo Hoffman was seventh in pole vault (10-06).

Eisemann and Ignacio were tied for second in long jump, leaping 19-08. James Chikwe was sixth (18-11.5).

Other Girls Top Performers

Nicole Warren was second in the 60-yard dash (8:29) and Jacquelyn Kolano (8:35) was third. Charlotte Warren was eighth (8:57). In the 200-yard dash, Mahalia Staton, a freshman, was seventh in 29.22 and Lola Lange was eighth in 29.4

In the 400, Mackenzie Sellenraad (1:02.54) was fourth and Grace Oberski (1:03.36) was fifth. In the 800, Mia Rogan (2:30.31) was second and Aubrey Stager (2:33.65) was third.

Corynn Gady (5:23.64) was fifth and Abby Roth (5:26.77) was seventh in the 1600. Grace Roth (11:31.82) was second in the 3200.

Hannah Gritzmaker was the fastest Hornet in the 60-meter hurdles, taking 13th. Shyla Smith (56.52) was third and Kailyn Austin was fifth (57.43) in the 300-meter hurdles.

The team of Kolano, Staton, Warren and Lange was sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:56.33). Rogan, Sellenraad, Gady, and Oberski (4:12.58) took second in the 4x400 relay.

In the field, Mallory Platzer led Saline in the shot put, placing 10th (28-03.5). Kadyn Maida cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish fourth. Tess Sanderson was sixth (4-06).

Kolano continued her great all-around day by clearing 9 feet to take fifth in pole vault.