Saline Board of Education Authorizes $50,000 to Bid on Trucks in U-M Vehicle Auction

The Saline Board of Education authorized Director of Operations Rex Clary to bid up to $50,000 in the University of Michigan vehicle auction, held online by Braun and Helmer auction service.

Clary said the vehicles were needed to replace 1 2001 Ford F-250 and a 2004 Chevy 2500.

Clary hoped to bid on a 4x4 2015 Ford F-250 and only 18.061 miles on the odometer. He also wanted to bid on a 4x4 2105 Ford F-250 with a mileage of 42,697.

The auction is over. It's unclear if the district won either of the trucks. The lower-mileage truck went for $25,500 and the higher-mileage truck went for $18,500.