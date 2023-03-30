What to do in Saline this weekend: Robotics Competition, Euchre, Fish Fry, Ukes, Artsy Afternoon and More.

Back in town after spring break? Never left?

Either way, if you're looking for something to do in Saline this weekend, The Saline Post is here to help.

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 31 - Sunday, Apr 2

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Saline Robotics Competition - Friday March 31 8:00 am

Saline High School

Saline Singularity, the SHS robotics team, hosts a major tournament Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Cheer on your Hornets as they compete in this 40-team field with their robot, Bruce. There were 24 SHS students involved in programming, building and testing their robot. More than 1400 students from across the state are expected. [more details]

Breakfast Club - Fri Mar 31 9:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Friday morning social hour is back in a new format. Come for a breakfast treat (provided by Busch's), coffee, mingle with your old friends, and meet new people. Donations of coffee bar items are always welcome. Start your weekend on a high note! Be sure to register/rsvp at the front desk so we have enough for everyone. [more details]

Salt City Ukes - Fri Mar 31 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

In this new Ukulele group, novice players can show you the basics, while more advanced players can enjoy jamming together. All skill levels are welcome. Practices will begin March 3. Each drop in is $1, payable at the front desk when you check in.

[more details]

Motor City Music: Vol. 1, The Early Years of Detroit at SASC - Fri Mar 31 1:00 pm

SASC

Motor City Music: Volume 1, The Early Years of Detroit with presenter Patty Hart at Saline Area Senior Center. Friday, March 31, 1:00PM-3:00PM. $10/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Mar 31 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience required.

Ages 6 -11. No registration required. Click here to more information.

[more details]

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 31 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $15 (seniors age 60 & over, $10; kids ages 6-12, $10; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

Diuble Family Vision Euchre Tournament - Fri Mar 31 7:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Doors open at 7pm and the tournament starts at 7:30pm.

$20 a person, $10 for kids under 12

BYOB and a snack to shareDiuble Family Vision is a non-profit. Goals include improving the lives of persons with disabilities

[more details]

Saline Robotics Competition - Sat Apr 1 8:00 am

Saline High School

Saline Singularity, the SHS robotics team, hosts a major tournament Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Cheer on your Hornets as they compete in this 40-team field with their robot, Bruce. There were 24 SHS students involved in programming, building and testing their robot. More than 1400 students from across the state are expected. [more details]

Fiber Expo - Sat Apr 1 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

A fiber fantasy - wool, alpaca, linen, cotton and more - from the plant or animal to the finished product.Saturday 9:00am—5:00pmSunday 10:00 am — 4:00 pm$4 admission - one day$6 admission - two days(children 12 & under free) (Entry fee is cash only) [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Apr 1 9:00 am

Liberty School

Here are the vendors this week:Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, maple syrup, succulents, mixed planters, soap, home decor

Pick Michigan - Seasonal veggies and fruit, eggs, mushrooms

Srodek Campau Polish Foods - 10+ types of pirogi, polish condiments, sausages, bacon, ribs, ham

Needle-Lane Farms - seasonal produce, pork, chicken, eggs

Lightworker Enterprises - crystals, crystal jewelry, crystals

Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters

The Cheese… [more details]

Spring Fiber Expo at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - Sat Apr 1 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Spring Fiber Expo at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Saturday, April 1, 9:00AM-5:00PM. Sunday, April 2, 10:00AM- 4:00PM. $4/ one day admission, $6/two days. For more info, visit fiberexpo.com. [more details]

Sourdough Bakers Meet and Greet - Sat Apr 1 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

It’s National Sourdough Day! Are you such an aficionado of sourdough that your starter has a name? Are you a new baker looking for guidance? What do you do with a discard, anyway? Join other sourdough fans to share some tips and tricks. Bring a sample for a friendly competition. Which loaf will rise to the top?

Click here to register.

[more details]

Easter Egg Hunt and Palm Parade - Sat Apr 1 2:00 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Free for Children ages 3-10 accompanied by an adult. Register by 3/24/23; scan the QR code or contact the church office 734-429-4140. [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Apr 2 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Gracie Maize? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog Gracie Maize. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours. No registration required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to signup for a 10 minute reading session.

Ages 6-11. Click here to learn more.

[more details]

Flashlight Egg Hunt - Sun Apr 2 8:30 pm

1866 Woodland Drive

$12 per child

Ages: 5 - 14

Bring your flashlights and join us for a nighttime egg hunt in the woods. A few lucky eggs will have a prize ticket inside. Each participant will go home with a goody bag.

Please bring a bag or basket to collect your eggs. The hunt will be held rain or moonshine so make sure to dress for the weather.

Check in is at 8:30 p.m. The hunt will begin at 8:45 p.m.

The registration deadline is 4/4 if the event isn't sold out sooner. No walk ins. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.