Saline MI
4-05-2023 9:41am

National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Southeast Michigan.

It's in effect until 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the NWS's hazardous weather outlook, a powerful low-pressure system will lift into the  Great Lakes bringing a warm and humid air mass preceding a cold front, fueling severe weather.

The potential exists for tornados, hail  and damaging winds.

The main window for severe weather is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

