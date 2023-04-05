National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Southeast Michigan.

It's in effect until 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the NWS's hazardous weather outlook, a powerful low-pressure system will lift into the Great Lakes bringing a warm and humid air mass preceding a cold front, fueling severe weather.

The potential exists for tornados, hail and damaging winds.

The main window for severe weather is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.