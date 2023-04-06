What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Apr 7 - Sunday, Apr 9

Many of this weekend's activities are Easter-related. Have a look:

...

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 7 - Sunday, Apr 9

FEATURED EVENTS

Song of the Shadows Cantata - Fri Apr 7 8:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

The public is invited to join us at Trinity Lutheran Church, 195 E. Michigan Ave, Saline, for a tenebrae worship service cantata on Good Friday evening called Song of the Shadows. The choir will take you through the final week of Jesus' time here on earth leading up to and including his crucifixion, performed through song and narration. Please join us for this memorable experience on Good Friday, April 7 at 8:00 pm. [more details]

Other Events

Good Friday Service - Fri Apr 7 12:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Our Good Friday Service will be a recalling of the day that our Lord Jesus was crucified. All are welcome to attend. [more details]

Community Good Friday CrossPrayer Walk - Fri Apr 7 1:15 pm

St Paul United Church of Christ

Please join with St Paul's, First Presbyterian and First United Methodist for a community prayer walk on Good Friday April 7 at 1:15 pm. We will meet by the parking lot of St Pauls. This 1.2 mi walk on sidewalks through Saline will stop at different venues and lift up and pray for all the different aspects of our community, the state and world while carrying the cross and end up in the prayer garden of First Presbyterian. All are welcome. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 8 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, eggs, meat, poultry, cheese, baked goods, crafts and fun - all indoors! Come browse in comfort while you check off your grocery list, gift list and support local entrepreneurs.

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Springfest at Saline Rec Center - Sat Apr 8 11:30 am

Saline Rec Center

Springfest activities at Saline Rec Center. Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11:30am. Call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com for more info. [more details]

Rick Kuss - A Celebration of Life - Sat Apr 8 12:00 pm

American Legion

A Celebration of Life - Bring stories and memories of Rick

Lunch Provided

RSVP to Rick Jr. richard.kuss@outlook.com [more details]

Saturday Night Vigil - Sat Apr 8 5:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Our Saturday Night Vigil will be a time to pray and reflect on what the disciples and Mary were feeling on their Sabbath after Jesus was killed. All are welcome to attend. [more details]

Springfest - Sat Apr 8 11:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Springfest is back at the Saline Rec Center! From egg hunts to egg dives and lunch with the bunny, your day will be spent having fun celebrating the start of spring at the Rec!Register HEREEgg Hunt11:30 a.m. & 12 p.m.$12 per childAges 1 - 10Grab your basket or bag to collect eggs that have been scattered throughout the wooded area behind the Rec Center. A few lucky eggs will have a prize ticket inside. All participants will receive a goody bag. This event will take place outside in the rain,… [more details]

Library Holiday Closing - Sun Apr 9 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Saline District Library will be closed Sunday 4/9 for the Easter holiday. We will reopen on Monday, April 10 at 9 am. Our eLibrary and drive-up book return are available 24 hours a day. [more details]

Easter Service - Sun Apr 9 10:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

All are welcome to join us at our Easter Service as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and his overcoming death! Worship is in-person and livestreamed on our Facebook page (stpauluccsaline). Communion will be served. Have a blessed Easter! [more details]

