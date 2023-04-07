GOLF: Kang, Seigel Help Saline Take First at Pineview Golf Course Tournament

Saline's boys' golf teams opened the 2023 spring season in style at Pineview Golf Course in Ypsilanti Thursday.

The Hornets' entered two teams in the 16-team tournament, which featured nine holes of best-ball play and nine holes of a scramble.

Brian Kang

The Saline Yellow team finished in first place. They were led by Zeb Seigel and Brian Kang, who combined to shoot 71 - one under par. That tied them for first place among all two-man teams after 18 holes. After a playoff, they finished second.

Zeb Seigel

Saline Yellow shot 94 to win by nine strokes. Other pairings included Nick Niethammer and Cullin Ellis (75), Will Winslow and Giuseppe Giacalone (72) and Eric Friedholm and Harper Hummel (76).

Will Winslow and Giuseppe Giacalone size up a putt for Saline's golf team at Pineview Golf Course Thursday.

Seigel, Kang, Winslow and Giacalone made the All-Tournament team.

The Saline Blue team also had a strong outing, taking fifth place with a score of 318.

Peyton Widen

Peyton Widen and Ben Holloway shot 76.

Charlie Van Haaften

Keegan Cahill and Charlie Van Haaften shot 78.

Micah Gray

Micah Gray and Haidren Stewart shot 81.

Jack Boyle

Jack Boyle and Michael Gasparovic shot 83.

The Hornet team hasn't had much time to sort things out during the preseason, so in some ways Thursday's team was like a qualifier.

"We have not even finished qualifying yet due to the ice storm damage at Brookside. We got one round in on Monday and then went with the results from that for today and it turned out great," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

She was happy to be back on the course with her team and said they performed well considering they haven't seen much action so far.

"We have not even finished qualifying yet due to the ice storm damage at Brookside. We got one round in on Monday and then went with the results from that for today and it turned out great," Williams-Hoak said. "We also have some guys that didn't compete today that are good players as well, so we will have a very competitive team."

View this gallery on Facebook:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/posts/pfbid0mspqPkXvWB4rBwt52q3E… -->

You can download more than 1000 full-resolution photos from the meet at our Smugmug site at this link.