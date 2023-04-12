SOCCER: Trio of Hornets Score 2 Apiece as Saline Downs Monroe, 8-0

Zoe Rumohr, Ellie Warden and Sadie Walsh each scored twice as Saline defeated Monroe in varsity girls' soccer action Tuesday night at Saline High School.

Saline improved to 2-0-1 as the Hornets played at Hornet Stadium for the first time this season.

"In terms of the group grasping what we're trying to do, it's going well," coach Leigh Rumbold said after the game. "We're creating a lot of chances. The speed of the team is probably the quickest I've had since I've been here, which is exciting."

Rumbold said it's early and the team is still piecing things together, but he likes the start Saline has had.

Sadie Walsh opened the scoring

Speaking of great starts, Saline had a great start Tuesday. It was sparked by a freshman off to a fine beginning in her varsity soccer career. Sadie Walsh scored Saline's first two goals. On the first goal, Walsh got to a rebound and chipped it past the goalie. On the second goal, a cross came all the way through crease and Walsh put it past the the keeper for a 2-0 lead.

Zoe Rumohr on the corner kick.

Saline went up 3-0 when Courtney Paszciewicz, on the far post, converted Rumohr's corner kick.

Monroe's goalie held the Hornets to three goals in the first half.

Ellie Warden opened the second half scoring when she converted a cross in the penalty area.

Rumohr made it 5-0 with another well-placed kick from a great position.

Saline went up 6-0 on a corner. Warden had good positioning on the near post and put Rumohr's kick past the keeper.

Sienna Snyder made it 7-0, outracing the defender down the wing and then, on the run, firing a low shot past the keeper into the corner of the goal.

With moments left to go in the game, Rumohr ended the contest by mercy rule, taking another cross from the sideline and scoring to make it 8-0.

Despite the eight-goal outburst, Rumbold thought his team could have done more to create more dangerous chances. Saline drastically outshot the Trojans, and the Trojan's goalie made at least 20-25 saves. Some of them were very good saves - but many of them were on 25 or 30-yard shots.

"We were settling for shots about 30-yards out which, unless you really catch it, chances are she's just going to catch it in the air. Ideally, what we were trying to do is get down the sides and whip it across for some easier finishes, which we did towards the end," Rumbold said. "For long periods of the game, possession was good, but then we were just taking shots that, in all likelihood, the keeper should save."

Saline keeper Norah Dawid only had to make a couple of saves. Monroe managed a few dangerous breaks - but the Saline defense did a great job coming back to eliminate threats.

"Lydia (Zajchowski) the freshman is really quick to cover and clear the danger. Kailee (Cahill) did a good job of it too," Rumbold said.

Saline returns to action next Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at Pioneer.

VARSITY # FIRST LAST Grade 0 Norah Dawid JR 4 Sienna Snyder SO 5 Sadie Walsh FR 6 Carson Caldwell SR 7 Kailee Cahill** SR 8 Zoe Rumohr** SR 9 Ashley Kruse JR 10 Payton Maloney SR 11 Ellie Warden JR 12 Riley Ablauf JR 13 Courtney Paszciewicz SR 14 Ally Friedholm SR 15 Chloe Kraft** SR 16 Audrey Driskell JR 17 Priya Samaroo JR 18 Lydia Zajchowski FR 19 Kordula Sadek SO 20 Bettina Soares SO 21 Ava Printy SO 22 Anika Sadek SO 24 Nada Derneika FR Head Coach: Leigh Rumbold Assistant Coach: Sebastian Lindner Captains**

Saline opened the season with a 2-0 victory at Birmingham Seaholm April 4. On April 6, Saline and Walled Lake Northern battled to a scoreless draw,

Three games into the season, the Hornets have not yet allowed a goal.