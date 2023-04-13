Trine University's Natalie Crowner Helps Build ChemE Car that Qualified for a Nationals

CHICAGO - Fourteen Trine University chemical engineering majors took part in American Institute for Chemical Engineering (AIChE) regional competitions March 30 and 31 at the University of Illinois at Chicago, winning multiple awards.

The university's ChemE Car team placed second in a field of 13 teams to advance to national competition.

Trine team members Parker Gillespie of Solsberry, Indiana, David Deniston of Bowling Green, Ohio, Christopher (Dean) Campbell of Batesville, Indiana, Natalie Crowner of Saline, Michigan, and Travis Mersing of Swanton, Ohio, were solidly in the lead at the end of the first run.

Their car finished 1.5 feet from the target of 65 feet. However, reigning national champion University of Toledo pulled out a strong last run to win.

The Trine team's finish qualifies them for the national competition in Orlando this fall.