Saline Grad Trevor Arico Played for Emerson College Basketball

BOSTON, MA -- Emerson College student Trevor Arico from Saline, Michigan is a member of the Men's Basketball team, which earned the #2 seed in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) playoffs. Babson defeated Emerson 69-64 on February 23, 2023, in the playoff game at Emerson College.

The team had a 16-10 overall record, and an impressive record of 11-3 within NEWMAC, for 2022.

Trevor Arico is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the Class of 2024.

He scored 4.1 points and had 1.2 assists per game, playing 14 minutes per night. Arico made 87.9 percent of his free throws.