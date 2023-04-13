Saline MI
4-13-2023 12:31am

Saline Grad Trevor Arico Played for Emerson College Basketball

BOSTON, MA -- Emerson College student Trevor Arico from Saline, Michigan is a member of the Men's Basketball team, which earned the #2 seed in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) playoffs. Babson defeated Emerson 69-64 on February 23, 2023, in the playoff game at Emerson College.

The team had a 16-10 overall record, and an impressive record of 11-3 within NEWMAC, for 2022.

Trevor Arico is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the Class of 2024.

He scored 4.1 points and had 1.2 assists per game, playing 14 minutes per night. Arico made 87.9 percent of his free throws.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive