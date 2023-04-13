Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 14 - Sunday, Apr 16

This summery weather will begin coming to an end. First come the clouds, then comes the rain and finally, Sunday, the temperatures drop.

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 14 - Sunday, Apr 16

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 75 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 75°Low: 53° Wind: 7 MPH SE Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday

Moderate rain, with a high of 72 and low of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, patchy rain possible for the afternoon, moderate or heavy rain shower in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 72° Low: 55° with a 85% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 46 and low of 39 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, light sleet showers during the afternoon and evening, light rain shower overnight.

High: 46° Low: 39° with a 85% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.