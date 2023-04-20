What to do in Saline this weekend: Earth Day, Arti Gras, St. Andrew's School Open House, Storytime and More

Here's a look at what's happening in Saline this weekend.

Add your events to our free community calendar to be included in our weekday feature for Monday or for next weekend's feature.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 21 - Sunday, Apr 23

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Drive Electric Earth Day Saline - Sun Apr 23 10:00 am

Junga's ACE Hardware

10-3 Sunday April 23Learn about all the new electric vehicles available and talk to owners about their experiences. Ride along to get a better idea of what vehicle is best for your lifestyle. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Rivalry Baseball with SASC - Fri Apr 21 3:00 pm

SASC

Rivalry Baseball game, UM vs. MSU. Friday, April 21, 3:00PM-7:00PM. $10/members. Register by April 7 by calling 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

Creatures of the Night - Fri Apr 21 7:00 pm

Creature Conservancy

Meet some of our nocturnal animals including Cooper, the coyote, and some of his friends. The evening will culminate with the opportunity to observe Harper, the cougar, at play on the Stone Stage.

Ages 18+ | Preregistration is required | Visit our website to reserve your seatTickets at http://www.thecreatureconservancy.org/creatures-of-the-night-spring?fbc… [more details]

Meet the Trailblazers Among Us - Forge Your Path @ Women Together 2023 - Sat Apr 22 9:00 am

The Clubhouse at Chapel Hill

Join us from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22nd to hear from 6 exciting women who have forged new paths in their businesses and communities. Network with lots of extraordinary women, eat a fabulous lunch, and bid on some awesome auction items, including homemade desserts.

This event is a fundraiser for the Maia Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association supporting the professional development of business women.

In person attendance is $59. Or sign up to participate… [more details]

Community Shred Event - Sat Apr 22 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Open House - Sat Apr 22 3:00 pm

St. Andrew Catholic School

Meet school staff, tour the classrooms, and see for yourself the benefits of St. Andrew Catholic School! The school is opening with PreK-6 this fall, and will add 7th grade in 2024 and 8th grade in 2025.

[more details]

Earth Day - Sat Apr 22 3:30 pm

Curtiss Park

Saline celebrates Earth Day at Curtiss Park from 3:30-5 p.m., April 22.

Join the Saline Parks Commission, Saline, Environmental Commission and Saline Youth Council in volunteering to clean up Curtiss Park.

Volunteers will be clearing trails and should wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts. People should also consider bringing gardening gloves, hand printers, loppers, or extension trimmers. Trash and lawn waste bags will be provided.

[more details]

Salt Valley Arts Arti Gras Party and Silent Auction - Sun Apr 23 1:00 pm

EHM Senior Solutions Professional Building

Salt Valley Arts' Inspiration Framed Silent Auction Fundraiser

1 p.m. preview the 30 plus original artworks inspired by original photography. At 1:30 bidding begins with staggered closing bids.Bring a friend and join the Arti Gras fun at our annual party for the arts. Enjoy delicious refreshments and the company of Salt Valley Arts Members and friends.Check out our website: saltvalleyarts.org [more details]

Artis Gras | Inspiration Framed: Silent Auction Fundraiser - Sun Apr 23 1:30 pm

Salt Valley Arts

You are invited to Salt Valley Arts’ Inspiration Framed: Silent Auction Fundraiser.Preview at 1 p.m.Bidding at 1:30 p.m. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.