Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 21 - Sunday, Apr 23

The forecast calls for rainy and cool weather this weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 21 - Sunday, Apr 23

Friday

Light rain shower for the morning, light drizzle for the afternoon, light rain shower overnight.

High: 50°Low: 45°Wind: 5 MPH EChance of rain: 91%

Saturday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 56 and low of 37 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Partly cloudy in the morning, patchy rain possible in the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 56° Low: 37° with a 88% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 44 and low of 34 degrees. Overcast for the morning, patchy rain possible for the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 44° Low: 34° with a 84% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.