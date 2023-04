Come train and play with the Saline Girls Varsity and Junior Varsity players at Hornet Stadium! Drills, scrimmages, and demonstrations included. A short question and answer session will be held for the campers to ask high school players anything they’d like to know about playing at the high school level! Please bring your own water bottle, soccer ball, shin guards, and cleats.

Instructors: HS Girls Varsity and JV Coaches and Players

Jr Hornets Soccer Camp (Co-Ed)