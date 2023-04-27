Speakin' Easy, Written by Saline High School Students, Makes its World Premiere This Weekend

The Saline High School Drama Club presents the world premiere of Speakin' Easy, this weekend at Saline High School.

The play is written by Saline High School students Cael Sutherland, Max Watkins, Quin Johnson, Luke Johnson and Kellie Verwoert.

Verwoert is also the director.

The play can be viewed in the Black Box (behind the auditorium). Admission is $5.

Speakin' Easy plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.