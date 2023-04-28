Saline Rotary Club Donates $500 to Meals on Wheels

At Thursday's luncheon, Saline Rotary Club donated $500 to the Saline Area Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program.

The program delivers affordable, nutritious meals to about 25 people in the Saline area every weekday. The meals are prepared by EHM Senior Solutions and delivered by volunteers - including local Rotarians, who deliver meals on Tuesdays.

In the photo above, Jim Datson, who runs the Rotary volunteer program, presents a check to Kathy Adamson, who manages Meals on Wheels for the senior center. In return, the senior center presented Saline Rotary Club with a thank-you card.

Clients of Meals on Wheels pay $2.50 for a hot meal and 50 cents for sack lunch.

For more information about how to use the program or how to volunteer, visit Meals on Wheels | saline-seniors (salineseniors.org).