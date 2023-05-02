ELECTION 2023: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Saline Area Schools Millage Renewal Proposal

Voters have overwhelmingly approved the Saline Area Schools homestead millage renewal proposal.

With 100 percent of the precincts counted, more than 73 percent of the voters chose to support the district's 10-year renewal of the 21.8508-mill levy on property within the district other than principal residences and other property exempted by law. For the most part, this millage is levied against commercial and industrial property.

The millage is estimated to be worth about $8.5 million to the district in 2024. Failure to approve the millage would have cost the district about 13 percent of its annual day-to-day operating budget. School district officials were obviously grateful to avoid that fate.

Superintendent Stephen Laatsch thanked the community for its support.

"I would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of this most recent operating millage. This is a very important part of how schools are funded in Michigan. We are very appreciative of our strong partnership with the Saline Area Schools' community," Laatsch said.

The Board of Education unanimously voted to put the proposal on the ball. School Board President Michael McVey expressed gratitude to the voters.

"On behalf of the Saline Area Schools Board of Education, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported today’s millage renewal," McVey said. "We are incredibly grateful for your continued support of one of the best school districts in Michigan. This renewal will allow us to maintain the highest level of services and programs that you and your children rely on and deserve. Thank you, once again, for your support."

Here are the results

PRECINCT NAME Yes No City of Saline, Precincts 1 & 2 633 143 City of Saline, Precincts 3 & 4 476 218 Bridgewater Township, Precinct 1 21 21 Freedom Township, Precinct 1 6 6 Lodi Township, Precincts 1 & 2 602 297 Pittsfield Charter Township, Precinct 8 190 68 Pittsfield Charter Township, Pct 11 & 12 824 236 Saline Township, Precinct 1 182 95 York Township, Precincts 2 & 3 592 203 Totals 3526

73.26% 1287

26.74%

Results by precinct:

Yes % No % Turnout Ballots Cast City of Saline 1 & 2 81.57 18.43 22.6 776 City of Saline 3 & 4 68.59 31.41 16.24 694 Bridgewater Township 50 50 14.84 42 Lodi Township 1 & 2 66.96 33.04 22.2 900 Freedom Township 50 50 26.09 12 Pittsfield Township 8 73.64 25.36 22.07 258 Pittsfield Township 11 &12 77.74 22.26 21.72 1063 Saline Township 65.7 34.3 14.68 278 York Township 2 & 3 74.47 25.53 20.32 797

Best Turnout: Freedom Township, where 12 of 46 registered voters cast ballots. Or 26.09 percent.

Best Non-Freedom Township Turnout: Saline Precincts 1 & 2, with 22.6 percent turnout.

Lowest Turnout: Saline Township with 14.68 percent.

Highest Yes Vote %: Saline Precincts 1 & 2, 81.57 percent.

Highest No Vote %: Bridgewater and Freedom Townships, 50 percent each.

Highest Non-Freedom/Bridgewater No Vote: Saline Township at 34.3 percent.

Here's what results in 2023 looked like compared to 2013, the last time the millage was renewed.

2023 2013 Yes % No % Turnout Yes % No % Turnout City of Saline 1 & 2 81.57 18.43 22.6 80.64 19.36 18.66 City of Saline 3 & 4 68.59 31.41 16.24 83.55 16.45 17.6 Bridgewater Township 50 50 14.84 Lodi Township 1 & 2 66.96 33.04 22.2 74.81 25.19 18.85 Pittsfield Township 8 73.64 25.36 22.07 Pittsfield Township 11 &12 77.74 22.26 21.72 Saline Township 65.7 34.3 14.68 66.96 33.04 15.66 York Township 2 & 3 74.47 25.53 20.32 75.71 24.29 19.66

The overall percentage of "Yes" votes was down from 79.39 percent in 2013.

Pittsfield precincts were different in 2013.

2013 was also a city council election in the city. The city's votes include Freedom and Bridgewater Township votes.