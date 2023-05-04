TENNIS: Saline Falls to Skyline, 5-3, But Sets Up Advantageous Seeding in Regionals

The Saline varsity girls' tennis team isn't catching Pioneer atop the SEC Red standings. But in losing to Skyline, 5-3, Wednesday at Saline High School, the Hornets helped set up a potentially advantageous seeding in the May 19 regional to be played at Ann Arbor Pioneer and Saline.

Saline picked up three wins Wednesday.

Kylie Warner wore down Vanessa Roche in a long match, winning 7-6 and 6-1. Warner didn't overpower Roche - she just played a patient, persistent game, returning virtually everything Roche could throw at her.

In doubles, Saline's top pairing of Eva Cueto and Gabby Englehardt won 7-6 and 6-3 in Doubles 1 and Ellis Buchanan and Carman Pagilinan won 6-4 and 6-1 in Doubles 3.

Throughout the Doubles 1 match, Engelhardt provided steady work while Cueto provided play that border on spectacular, using speed and reach to slam home points for the pairing.

Sydney Becker and Katheryn Feller fell 7-5 and 6-2 in Doubles 2. Nastia Dubovoy and Sarah An fell 6-3 and 6-3 in Doubles 4.

In Singles 1, Mia Bae lost 6-0 and 6-0. CJ Tuldanis fell 6-0 and 6-0 in Singles 2. Isabella Apoone fell 6-0 and 6-2 in Singles 4.

The three points should be enough to help the Hornets with seeding at regionals, coach Andy BeDell said.

More photos can be found below - and even more can be found at the link.