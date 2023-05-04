LACROSSE: Pioneer Defeats Saline 10-5 to Take Charge of SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - Saline entered Wednesday's varsity boys' lacrosse contest at Pioneer with slim hopes of defending their SEC Red hopes. The Pioneers won 10-5 to take command of the SEC Red.

Saline is 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the SEC Red.

The Pioneers took an early 4-2 lead and never looked back.

Owen Miller scores for Saline

Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft scored three goals for the Hornets. Owen Miller and Michael Webster also scored for the Hornets.

Michael Webster scores for Saline in the 4th Quarter.

Saline returns to action Thursday night with a game against East Grand Rapids.

For more photos, click here.