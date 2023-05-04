5-04-2023 1:55am
LACROSSE: Pioneer Defeats Saline 10-5 to Take Charge of SEC Red
ANN ARBOR - Saline entered Wednesday's varsity boys' lacrosse contest at Pioneer with slim hopes of defending their SEC Red hopes. The Pioneers won 10-5 to take command of the SEC Red.
Saline is 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the SEC Red.
The Pioneers took an early 4-2 lead and never looked back.
Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft scored three goals for the Hornets. Owen Miller and Michael Webster also scored for the Hornets.
Saline returns to action Thursday night with a game against East Grand Rapids.