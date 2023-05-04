City of Saline Hosts Clark Street Reconstruction Open House Thursday

The City of Saline is hosting an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the upcoming Clark Street construction project.

DPW Director Larry Sirls and City Engineer Tess Humpriss will host the meeting.

Work is expected to begin May 8 or May 9.

The project consists of the reconstruction, including a new curb and stormwater inlet structure, along the entire 0.3-mile length of Clark Street. Access to residents on Clark Street will be maintained throughout the project.

Fonson Company bid $1,142,333 for the project. The work is expected to be done in August.

Initially, the plan called for construction to begin in June and finish in October.