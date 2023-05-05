Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7

The April showers are behind us. Bring on the May flowers.

Weekend weather: Friday, May 5 - Sunday, May 7

Friday

Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

High: 66° Low: 43° Wind: 5 MPH SSE Chance of rain: 0%



Saturday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 64 and low of 44 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning,

High: 64° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 71 and low of 48 degrees. Mist for the morning, thundery outbreaks possible during the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 71° Low: 48° with a 84% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.