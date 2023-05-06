131st Saline High School Alumni Banquet is June 24

The 131st annual Saline High School alumni banquet takes place June 24 and Saline High School in the Commons.

There will be special reunions for the classes of 1968 and 1973.

The evening begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. The program is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each. Tickets can be purchased online at Saline Alumni Banquet - Saline Community Education (eleyo.com) or tickets can be purchased in person at the Saline Community Education office located inside Liberty School at 7265 N Ann Arbor St.