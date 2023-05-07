What to do in Saline: Garage Sale, Crafts, Scrabble, Ladies Night Out and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Monday, May 8 - Sunay, May 14

FEATURED EVENTS

Neighborhood Garage Sale - Fri May 12 12:00 am

East Horizons Subdivision

May 12 and 13 from 9 am to 4 pm.Multi Family Garage Sale in the East Horizons Subdivision. Located on the north side of Textile Road between Maple and Lohr Roads. [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Farm Animal Cross Stitch - Mon May 8 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make Teriyaki Mustard. YUM!Click here to register.

[more details]

Scrabble Group - Mon May 8 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).

We'll meet monthly in the Brecon Room.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon May 8 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. The book for May is The Underdogs Catch a Cat Burglar by Kate and Jol Temple. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

1st - 4th grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Understanding Your Child's Sensory Needs - Mon May 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Parents and caregivers are invited to join Occupational Therapist Liz Lombard, MS, OTR/L to learn more about understanding their child's sensory processing needs and learn strategies for reducing meltdowns. This presentation will include a follow-up question and answer session, and explore some of the items to help with sensory needs in the Library's ETC collection.

This will be held in the Youth Program Room.Click here to register.

[more details]

BBR Breakfast - Tue May 9 7:30 am

EHM Senior Solutions

Monthly breakfast gatherings that provide networking opportunities and features a local business. May 9th BBR will be hosted by EHM Senior Solutions. Speaker is Annherst Kreitz from Washtenaw Christian Academy.$15 for chamber members$20 for nonmembers. [more details]

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue May 9 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!Click here to register.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Dance Party and Pizza - Tue May 9 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ and their caregivers to make friends and have fun!

Registration requested but not required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

STEAM Exploration - Tue May 9 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Ages 6-11. No registration required.

[more details]

LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Session - Wed May 10 10:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed May 10 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!No registration required.

[more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club - Wed May 10 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

4th - 8th grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night: Soda Pop! - Wed May 10 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Did you know that many soda pops were invented by pharmacists and were touted as having medicinal properties? And if you are a Michigander, you probably still think of Vernors as the go-to for an upset tummy! In honor of National Have A Coke Day on May, 8, this week is all about Soda Pop! So crack open that ice-cold bottle of Faygo and compete against your friends and family for bragging rights.

How it… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu May 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0 - 7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Thu May 11 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0 - 7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Gentle Yoga Flow - Thu May 11 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for indoor sessions of Walking Yoga. This 4-week class series will take place inside the building. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing.

These sessions will take place inside the library in the Brecon Room.Click here to register.

[more details]

Ladies Night Out - Thu May 11 6:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Saline Main Street is hosting a long overdue Ladies Night Out! The theme this year is “FLOWER POWER : Keep on Growing” on Thursday May 11th from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.A great opportunity to visit shops you haven’t had a chance to yet, or support your favorites!Start at the 109 Cultural Exchange to enter raffles and check out the vendors, then move around town to collect flower necklaces - the more you collect the more times you can enter into the grand prize raffle basket! [more details]

Upcycle Flower Planter - Thu May 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Get ready to upcycle! We will get creative and transform a plastic container into a flower planter. A great program for young gardeners as well as fans of recycling.

Ages 0 - 7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu May 11 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.