BASEBALL: Saline Opens Dexter Series With 2 Wins, Takes Lead in SEC Red

DEXTER - Saline took sole possession of first place in the SEC Red with two wins at Dexter Monday.

Saline won 2-1 and 5-2 to improve to 11-3 in the SEC Red. Both teams entered the game with 9-3 records. Saline is 17-9 overall.

Saline has won 11 straight in the SEC Red since its 0-3 start.

In the opener, ace Jackson Muir gave up one unearned run on two hits. Muir struck out nine and walked none in the complete game victory. Kriss Sydlowski was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Ian Furlong also had a hit and a run for Saline.

Saline scored runs in the fourth and fifth inning. Dexter replied with one run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the fourth, Sydlowski singled to left. He stole second and third and then scored on a on an error by the catcher.

In the fifth, Furlong singled to left. He took second on a sacrifice bunt by Reed Muir. Cade Tousa singled to put runners on the corner. Sydlowski singled to center to score Furlong.

Brandon Wise was the inning pitcher in the second game. He pitched three innings of relief, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and no walks. He struck out two. Matt Mareno started and scattered three hits and a walk while striking out three in three shutout innings. Zach Fidh pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.

Jackson Muir went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored. Roma Laurio was 3-for-4 with an RBI ad two runs scored. Tate Bezeau had an RBI and a single. Reed Muir singled and scored.

The Hornets started a bit slow but Mareno and his defense kept the game scoreless.

Mareno gave up two singles to start the game but got out of it when Jackson Muir and Cade Tousa perfectly executed the double play. Muir fielded the grounder and tossed it to second for Tousa, who relayed it to Bezeau for the out at first. Mareno hit the next batter but got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Dexter retired Saline in the second despite a single by Bezeau.

Mareno gave up a one-out walk in the second. Catcher Jackson Conley cut down the runner trying to steal second for out two. Mareno struck out the batter to end the end the inning.

Dexter retired the Hornets in order in the third.

Mareno got into a little trouble in the bottom of the third but escaped unscathed. He gave up a single and then hit a batter with one out. The lead runner advanced to third on a fly ball to left. Mareno got out of the jam by getting the next batter to pop out to right.

In the fourth the Hornets finally broke through.

With one out, Roman Laurio singled to center. He took second when a pickoff attempt went over the first basemen's head. Sydlowski walked. Laurio took third on a wild pitch and Sydlowski stole second.

Muir singled to right, driving in Laurio and Sydlowski for a 2-0 lead.

Muir took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tate Bezeau.

Brandon Wise entered the game to pitch for Saline.

Muir gave up a single. With two out, catcher Jackson Conley threw out another runner at second base to end the inning. Wise retired Dexter in order in the fifth. In the top of the sixth, the Hornets added to their lead. Laurio singled to lead off the inning. He stole second with one out and took third on an error by the catcher. After Conley walked, Jackson Muir flew out to right, driving home Laurio for a 4-0 lead.

Dexter's bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. The lead off man singled. After a fielder's choice, Dexter singled again, putting runners at first and second.

Dexter singled again to left field, where Reed Muir fielded the ball on a couple of hops.

Muir thew the ball to home plate, where catcher Conley was waiting for the oncoming runner.

Conley caught the ball and applied the tag as the runner crashed into him.

He hung on to the ball and presented the runner from scoring, getting the second out of the inning.

The next batter singled, scoring two runs. But Wise struck out the subsequent batter and ended the inning. Saline led 4-2.

In the fifth, Reed Muir singled to right with one out. Sam Miller was struck by a pitch Muir advanced to second. Muir advanced when Cade Tousa grounded into a fielder's choice at second base.

Laurio singled to right to score Muir for the insurance run.

Reliever Zach Fidh retired the side in the second. The first batter grounded out to Tousa at short. Tousa charged the ball and threw the runner out at first.

The next better hit a chopper to Bezeau at first. He tossed it to Fidh at first for the out.

Fidh got the next batter to hit a pop up to Muir at second. Muir caught the ball to end the game.