GOLF: Siegel, Niethammer Lead the Charge for Saline Golf

Saline's varsity boys' golf team earned two more wins in the SEC Tuesday, defeating Dexter and Tecumseh. Saline shot 169 - four better than Tecumseh and 21 better than Dexter.

Zeb Siegel shot 40 to pick up wins in both matches. Nick Niethammer also shot 40. He scored on an Eagle with a drive to the green and one putt. Giueseppe Giacalone, 43, Ryan Terris, 45, Brian Kang, 46, and Cullen Ellis, 48, also golfed for Saline.

"It was good to get a couple more SEC wins. The guys are working their way through a tough couple weeks of AP testing and still trying to stay sharp with their golf games. The season has its ups and downs and we have been fortunate in the past to peak at the right time and I feel we will do the same this year as we get closer to the conference championship, regionals and then hopefully, the state finals," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Saline returns to action with a dual against Skyline Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Saline.