Ladies Night Out in Downtown Saline Thursday

Keep on Growing: Flower Power is the theme for the 2023 Ladies Night Out. Hosted by Saline Main Street, the event is taking place this Thursday from 6 - 9 p.m.

Ladies are encouraged to begin at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave., where they will receive a map of participating businesses. At each stop, they will collect a flower necklace. Once they have collected six or more flower necklaces, they will be entered into a drawing to win gift baskets, as well as a grand prize drawing that includes a collection of gift cards to many of the participating shops and restaurants.

“Nineteen venues are participating,” said Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street. “Both the 109 and the Chamber will be hosting vendors or businesses that don’t have a downtown location.”

Saline Main Street has been hosting Ladies Night since its inception in 2012. The event encourages women to explore all that downtown Saline has to offer.

“Renee Fonseca of ModSquad, Lisa Roberts of Rock Paper Scissors and Rock Paper Scissors Jr, and Jen McPherson of McPherson Local took time out of their busy schedules to organize the return of the event this year,” Dettling said.

“We’ve planned for about 100 participants, and would love to have more.”

Here’s a sample of what to expect:

Brecon Grille will be offering sangria specials and small plates.

Carrigan Cafe will be featuring live music from Will V. and Friends. Visitors can choose special cookies from Helen’s Sweets while viewing the nature-inspired illustrations of artist Jennifer Carson.

Dan’s Downtown Tavern will be serving lavender vodka cocktails and other floral offerings to complement the Flower Power theme.

Mac’s Acadian Seafood will feature a botanical rose spritzer, along with a special appetizer featuring shrimp tempura and edible flowers.

At McPherson Local, shoppers who make a purchase can enter to win a gift basket valued at $250. Ladies can also enjoy a Sip and Snack that features Gus and Gray Blueberry Lavender Sip and lavender shortbreads from Why Not Pie.

Rock Paper Scissors Jr will feature a succulent bar, where shoppers can fashion their own plant. Next door at Rock Paper Scissors, ladies can make a bouquet of tulips with Bella Terra Flowers.

Whitepine Studios will offer a chance to paint a free mini watercolor and catch a demonstration from Ann Arbor artist Claudia Selene.

Many businesses will offer specials and discounts throughout the night. For more information, visit salinemainstreet.org.