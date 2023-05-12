Saline High School Cleared to Reopen

Saline High School has been cleared to reopen as the investigation into threats against students continues.

According to a news release issued by the Pittsfield Township Police Department Friday, the investigation has not substantiated the credibility of the threat.

To ensure confidence of safety, police will provide additional officers on campus.

Pittsfield police say the investigation has led them to individuals who have been contacted, but the investigation continues. Those responsible will be held accountable, according to police.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday as law enforcement and school administration investigates a "kill list" on a restroom wall. The press release from Pittsfield Police is attached below.