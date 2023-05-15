Saline Celtic Festival Will Take Place July 7, 8 - New Location, and New Bands, Events and Activities!

(Press Release from the Saline Celtic Festival)

The 26th Saline Celtic Festival will take place July 7 and 8 at a new home—the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, the largest event center in Washtenaw County.

The musical line-up includes Black Murray, The Founding, Wakefire, On The Lash, Brother Crowe, Crossbow, Whorled, Enda Rielly, Ironwood, McSpillin, Y-Town Hoolies, Saline Fiddlers, and Motor City Irish Dance.

Andre Renier’s team of equestrians will host a Historic Competition on the Friday, showcasing abilities with swords, old-time firearms (blanks), jumping, and horse maneuvers; and the traditional jousting competition will be held Saturday. An additional bonus will be Mounted Law Enforcement Competition on the Thursday, free to spectators. The competition starts at 9 a.m. and run into the evening.

The festival will include brawny athletes throwing stones, hammers, sheaves, tossing cabers, and other Highland Games events; pipe and drum bands; Ring of Steel performances; living history groups; Highland dance competitions; Wee Folks fun; ‘Strawhenge’; clans; workshops; Corgi races; and much more.

New this year, Bodtker Ironworks from Owosso will set up a demonstration with several blacksmiths toiling over their anvils, and offering a "Forge a Memory" activity where participants can forge their own letter opener.

Also, RUGame from downtown Saline will host a gaming area; and among the beer tent offerings will be cider, beer, and mead from The Great Mead Hall and Brewing Company from Bangor, Mich. A rugby game in the parking field will be free to spectators, whether festivalgoers or not.

What is not new is the price, remaining the same as last year.

“Festival Friday” evening is $8 for adults, $5 ages 6-17, at the gate.

Saturday is $15 advance (advance ticket sales end June 30), $18 at the gate; ages 65+ $8 advance, $10 at the gate; ages 6-17 $5; and free for age 5 and under, and active military; group packages available; and there is ample free parking.

“Festival Friday” hours are 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to midnight.

For more information, and advance tickets, visit salineceltic.org and also on Facebook.

Volunteers are needed for set-up during festival week and during the festival: and get a free pass to the SCF. Email Volunteers Chair Heather Koepfle at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com for more information.