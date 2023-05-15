Saline Rotary Raffling Off a Massanutten Resort Getaway

How would you like a one-week vacation getaway at the Massanutten Resort in the heart of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, plus $500 in spending money?

The Rotary Club of Saline is selling tickets for a one-week stay in a condo unit at the resort, which features a water park, golf, shopping, and entertainment in a wonderful natural setting.

The vacation at the two-bedroom, two-bath condo, which features a kitchen, begins July 21.

The drawing is at 2 p.m., May 29.

Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. You can buy tickets online at https://salinerotaryfoundationraffle.square.site.

The winner will also receive a $500 gift card.

Saline Rotary Club generally meets each week. Their motto is service above self. The club contributes money and volunteer hours to causes and projects, local, nationally and internationally. Learn more at https://salinerotary.org.