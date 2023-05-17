Saline Golf 3rd at Washtenaw County Tournament, Fine Tuning for the Post Season

The Saline boys varsity golf team placed third Monday at the Washtenaw County Championship held at the University of Michigan Golf Course. The team shot 332 to finish four shots behind second-place Chelsea. Skyline won the event shooting 303.

The team was led by freshman Harper Hummel who shot a career-low 77 on the difficult UM Course. Nick Niethammer was next shooting a Saline Hornet career-low of 79, which included his 2nd eagle of the season. Zeb Siegel was next with an 80, Cullen Ellis, 84, Giuseppe Giacalone, 89, Will Winslow, 89, and Brian Kang, 91. Hummel, Niethammer and Siegel made the All-Tournament Team.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said it was a great opportunity to play the UM course.

“This was the first high school tournament held there in about 10 years,” she said.

Nobody made the most of it more than Hummel.

“What a day for Harper coming in with his career low and being the low man for the Hornets. Harper has been such a wonderful addition to our team and it is going to be so exciting to see him continue to improve and have some more great days like today.”

Niethammer has continued to excel.

“Nick has really been improving and it is fun to watch him attack some of the holes we play with his tremendous length off the tee. Add to that his great touch around the greens and fun things like eagles happen,” Williams-Hoak said.

She also commended the play of Siegel and Ellis. The team is gearing up for the end of the season.

“We are winding down the season and getting closer to postseason play so the guys are fine-tuning things and really focusing on the little things that can make a big difference,” she said. “After today’s performance, I am excited to see how we perform over the next couple of weeks.”