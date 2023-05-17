Saline High School Teacher Matthew Briere Chose Orchestra Teacher of the Year

Saline High School teacher Matthew Briere has been selected as M.S.B.O.A. District 12 Orchestra Teacher of the Year. This honor is in recognition of his masterful teaching, his service to his students and colleagues, and his service to music education and the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association.

“We are so proud to have Matt as a member of our Saline High School staff and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition,” said Director of Bands Nate Lampman.