Saline Area Schools: Comings and Goings

Saline Area Schools showed several hirings and departures in its agenda packet for the May 23 meeting.

Jacqueline Jacobs was hired as a paraeducator at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School. Christine Kane was hired as a paraeducator at Woodland Meadows Elementary School.

Four staff members are leaving.

At the high school Kimberley Batten, media, Connor Collins, teacher, and James Freeman, custodian, resigned. At the middle school, Rebekah Gere resigned.

The following comings and goings were announced in the May 9 agenda.

Jeffrey Harwood was hired as a guidance counselor and Stephanie Riegle was hired as a food service assistant at the middle school. Jennifer Ware was hired as a paraeducator at Liberty School.

Saline High School teacher Linda Malecha announced her retirement. Tim Stevens, a paraeducator at Liberty School, and Dawn Welt, a health science technician at the South and West Washtenaw Consortium, resigned.