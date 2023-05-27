Pancake Breakfast Added to Memorial Day Activities in Saline

Memorial Day Saline has returned to pre-pandemic form.

Boy Scout Troop 439 hosts a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Saline Area Fire Department, 205 E. Michigan Ave.

It's the first time since 2019 the firehouse has hosted a breakfast that was for years part of the traditional Memorial Day activities in Saline.

At 10 a.m., the annual Memorial Day Parade parade begins. It starts on Michigan Avenue at Harris Street and proceeds west before ending at Oakwood Cemetery, where there will be a service.

The Saline High School Marching Band, New Horizons Band, Saline Twirlettes, and scouting groups will be among the 20-plus entrants in the parade.

US Navy Senior Chief Hull Technician Jason D. LeVasseur will be the special speaker at the cemetery. Mayor Brian Marl is also expected to provide remarks.

Following the service, the public is invited to a luncheon across the street at the Saline American Legion Hall, 320 W. Michigan Ave. Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home sponsors the luncheon.

Veteran Tim Driscoll has been organizing the Saline Memorial Day activities for years.

"The addition of the pancake breakfast makes us whole again," Driscoll said. "Memorial Day in Saline is a wonderful event and I really wouldn't want to change anything about it. It's a hometown institution that spans the generations."

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed to honor the American military personnel who died in service to the country.

In 2020, there was no official Memorial Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery resumed. In 2022, the parade returned. This year, the pancake breakfast is back.

The pancake and sausage breakfast, served by King Pancake Co.) costs $5 a person or $20 a family.