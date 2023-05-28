Saline Community Fair to be held August 30 - September 3, 2023

The 29-member Saline Community Fair Board is working hard planning the 2023 Saline Community Fair, scheduled for August 30 to September 3 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The theme for this year’s fair is “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair”. You will be hearing more about “Maizey” the cow before and during the fair as she teams up with last year’s mascot, Pickles the pig. The third annual “Saline Dog of the Year” contest (nominations due August 1st) will be held and there will be three daily “Comedy Farm Magic Review” shows. Returning this year will be the A2 Saline Music Center Rocks! Show on Saturday, September 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. and there are many traditional daily activities. New this year will be Haflinger horses on display and we welcome the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers to the fair on Thursday, August 31. We are continuing to provide various live entertainment and grandstand shows, animal shows, Saline School and community programs, talent show, still exhibits, great fair food and a fun, family friendly carnival.

The fifth annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until June 19th. This program provides several high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experience. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2023 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in late June or early July. Ambassadors may be eligible to serve up to two terms. The recipients will be introduced at the fair on August 30th. The ambassador application can be found on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org and then click on forms and downloads.

Be sure to check out the “Read to Ride” programs for the Saline Community Fair. The fair has teamed up with the Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library, and the Saline District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those participating in summer reading programs. See the libraries for details. Many thanks to Elliott’s Amusements for sponsoring this program.

Again in 2023 the fair is going green and will not be printing a fair book for general distribution. The fair book will be available on the website. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from collections to rabbits to all types of vegetables to quilts, antiques and many more. Several new classes from 2022 will be continued and include a generations photo contest, the busiest baker contest, and the pretzel contest. Now is a great time to plan what you would like to exhibit and participate in at the 2023 Saline Community Fair. Most non-animal classes are open to all ages of youth and adults, as is the Saline’s Got Talent Show. The Fairbook will soon be on the website and contains contact information for each area if you have questions or would like more information.

The Fairbook and fair schedule, as well as more information and forms and applications are available on our website at www.salinefair.org. New information, including our 2023 sponsors, will continue to be posted on the website, on facebook at Saline Community Fair and in Saline Post articles.

There is something for everyone at the 87th Saline Community Fair! You are invited to “Moove On Over To The Saline Community Fair”, August 30 – September 3, 2023.