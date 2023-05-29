5-29-2023 1:04am
5 Things to Know About Memorial Day in Saline
Monday is Memorial Day in America - and Saline pays tribute to our country's fallen soldiers just about as well as any town.
Here are five things to know about Memorial Day in Saline.
- The parade along Michigan Avenue begins at 10 a.m. It starts at Harris Street and continues to Oakwood Cemetery at Monroe Street. The parade will feature musical acts, including the Saline High School Marching Band and New Horizons Band. It also includes veterans groups and scouting groups.
- Immediately following the parade, there is a ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery. The special speaker is US Navy Senior Chief Hull Technician Jason D. LeVasseur. Expect more words from Saline Mayor Brian Marl and Saline American Legion Post 322 Commander David Saimes. Wreaths will be placed honoring the fallen from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy.
- Following the ceremony at the cemetery, the Saline American Legion Post is offering a hot dog lunch. The legion is located across the street from the cemetery at 320 Mills Road.
- Before the parade, Boy Scout Troop 439 is offering a pancake breakfast at the Saline Area Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost for the pancake and sausage is $5 each or a maximum $20 for a family. Proceeds benefit the scouting troop. The firehouse is located at 205 E. Michigan Ave.
- Getting around Saline is going to be a little tricky. West McKay (Ann Arbor to Lewis), Spring, North and South Davenport, Monroe (Henry to Michigan), Detroit, East McKay, Lewis (Henry to Michigan), Williams (Henry to Michigan), Harris (Bennett to Michigan) and Hall Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon. In addition, Clark Street is closed due to construction, so if you're trying to avoid the parade, might have to use a route using Maple Road, Woodland Drive, Ann Arbor Street, Bennett Street, and Mills Road.