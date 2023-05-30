Husband, Father and Grandfather, Jack Politz was the Sales Manager at Ervin Industries for 43 Years

We are sad to announce the passing of Jack Politz of Saline, MI. He died peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 25, 2023 after an extended and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born August 11, 1950 to Raymond D. Politz and Helen Claire (Turner) Politz in Kokomo, Indiana, the middle child of three, Jack graduated Kokomo High School and attended Indiana State University.

Jack worked for Ervin Industries in Ann Arbor as a Sales Manager for 43 years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed many friendships through his work, and looked forward to holiday gatherings and tailgating at Michigan Football games with them each year.

His first marriage produced two children, Kelly Susanne (Scott) Osterling of Zionsville, IN, and Michael Alan (Simone) Politz of Big Rapids, MI. In 1996, Jack married Carol Dorr Melcher-Politz and their combined household included Carol’s children, Kathryn Johanna Melcher, and Scott David (Carrie) Melcher.

Jack’s greatest love, his grandchildren, brought many hours of joy. They nicknamed him “Sugarbear,” and he followed their academic and sporting accomplishments, often traveling to Indiana to watch Taylor Paige Osterling and Nolan John Osterling in their many sporting events. They were truly one of his greatest joys in life that he loved talking about.

His “happy place” is the lake cottage in Rochester, IN on Lake Manitou. He enjoyed sharing his love of the lake with family and friends, and his many beloved neighbors. Going to breakfast, golfing, and cruising the lake after doing some type of outdoor project, were among his favorite things. Born and raised in Indiana, Jack’s roots at the Indy 500 run deep. A faithful season-ticket holder, Jack attended every Memorial Weekend race for 40+ years until his declining health prohibited it.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol, children Kelly (Scott), Mike (Simone), Kate, Scott (Carrie), and his beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Nolan. Also surviving are his brother, Steve (Kathy) and sister Linda.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Jack’s memory.

