Saline JV Golf Team Takes the SEC Red Championship

The Saline junior varsity boys' golf team won the SEC Championship at Huron Hills. Saline shot 307 to defeat runner-up Chelsea by five strokes.

Micah Gray was the low Hornet, shooting 76 to tie for second in the tournament. Haidren Stewart, Ryan Friedholm and Charlie Van Haaften all scored 77 to tie for fifth. All four Hornets made the All-Tournament Team.

Harpell Hummel and Keegan Cahill each scot 79 to tie for 13th.

Other JV Hornets included Peyton Cundiff, 81, Alex Dobson, 83, Michael Gasparovic, 84, Daniel Lemmerhirt, 86, Jack Derksen, 90, Eric Friedholm, 90, and Ben Holloway, 90.

Eight Hornets shot their career lows.

"It was a great way to end the season with the SEC Championship and to have so many guys play well. We have a great group of guys that made for a fun year. We are really excited and looking forward to next season already," coach Hoffman said.