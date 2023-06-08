Police Issue Warning After Vehicle Theft, Larcenies from Vehicles

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik is advising people to lock their vehicle doors after a rash of thefts in the City of Saline.

Radzik said a white 2016 Chevy Malibu with tinted windows was stolen from Six Trails Apartments on the west side of town.

In addition, Radzik mentioned the following incidents:

There was an attempted larceny from an auto on the 600 block of Rosemont.

A wallet and cash were stolen from an auto on the 700 block of Lambkins.

Keys on a key ring were taken from a vehicle on the 700 block of Valley Circle.

"All of these vehicles had vehicle doors unlocked," Radzink said in an email. "Remember to lock your doors and secure personal items with you, or in your trunk, out of sight."