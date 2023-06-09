Toyota To Spend $50 Million on New Battery Lab in York Township

Toyota announced Thursday that it will invest nearly $50 million in a new electric vehicle battery lab facility on Platt Road in York Township.

The purpose of the facility, expected to begin operation in 2025, is to evaluate batteries for electric and electrified vehicles in North America.

“This new investment in our North American R&D operation, which has been a key pillar of the Michigan automotive industry for more than 50 years, shows Toyota’s directional shift towards electrification for all,” said Shinichi Yasui, executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Research and Development. “By adding these critical evaluation capabilities around automotive batteries, our team is positioned to better serve the needs of our customers, including Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, the latter of which will soon be assembling the recently announced all-new, three-row, battery electric SUV.”

The team will also work with other North American partner suppliers to incorporate locally-produced battery parts and materials in support of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to reducing carbon emissions through its portfolio of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric product offerings.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the North American R&D headquarters for the announcement.

“Today’s investment by Toyota demonstrates Michigan’s leadership in pioneering the future of mobility,” said Governor Whitmer. “The $50 million investment in a new laboratory facility to evaluate electric vehicle batteries will create high-skilled, good-paying jobs in Saline and support efforts to help electric vehicles run longer and go farther than ever before. Last week, I announced the Make It In Michigan plan, a strategy to compete for projects, invest in people, and revitalize places. Let’s continue working to grow Michigan’s economy, bring supply chains home, and lead the future of batteries and electric vehicles.”

Toyota says it has put more than 23 million hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric and battery electric vehicles across the world. It has 22 electrified vehicle options in the US, including the Lexus brand and by 2025 it plans to have an electrified option available for all of its models.

Toyota said it has spent $8 billion in its US manufacturing operations primarily in support of electrification efforts and it plans to spend more than $70 billion on vehicle electrification by 2030.