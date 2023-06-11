What to do in Saline: Family Faith Camp, Dementia-Friendly Movies, Games at the Library, Film Screening, Downtown Concert and More

Schools out. Summer music is in.

It's a great time to enjoy your hometown. Among the many things happening in Saline this weekend is the kickoff of the Salty Summer Sounds music series, which starts with a concert by Beatles cover band, Dig a Pony.

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 13 - Monday, Jun 19

FEATURED EVENTS

A Friendly Day At The Movies - Wed Jun 14 1:30 pm

Emagine Theatre

Every 2nd Wednesday of the month Dementia Friendly Saline hosts dementia friendly, embarrassment-free movie events at Emagine: classic movie musicals with soft lighting, soft sound, and no hard rules. We encourage persons with brain changes and their care partners and friends to talk, sing along, clap hands, tap feet, get up and dance if they want, and have a good time going to the movies again.

Next show, June 14th: Meet Me In St. Louis. For info and to reserve tickets contact… [more details]

Other Events

Free "Grow with Google" Workshop - Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps - Mon Jun 12 12:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

In partnership with Wayland, MI Main Street, Saline Main Street is proud to present a FREE workshop: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps - Showing up when customers are searching online is more important than ever. Ensure customers can find accurate, updated information about your local business on Google Search and Google Maps, no matter which device they use. In this workshop, you will learn how to create and manage a Google Business Profile from start to finish.

In this… [more details]

Let's Play A Game! - Mon Jun 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you need a buddy to play board games with or want to learn a new game? Then this program is for you. Kids will have some fun playing tabletop board games together with staff on hand to help them navigate the instructions.

Ages 6-11. Click here to register. [more details]

Family Faith Camp - Mon Jun 12 5:00 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

First Presbyterian is hosting Family Faith Camp, 5-8pm on 6/12 - 6/15.

Your registration includes all materials plus dinner every night! Family Faith camp is intergenerational, and all family members are welcome. Curriculum: "Water Around the World." Learn about the importance of global access to clean water through bible stories, mission stories, activities, crafts, games, music, and a meal. Cost: $30 for 1- and 2-person families, $60 for Families of 3+. First Presbyterian is a welcoming and… [more details]

Film Screening: Many Passages of Time - A Story of Indian Muslims in America - Mon Jun 12 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a screening of Dr. Arifa Javed's film Many Passages of Time - A Story of Indian Muslims in America. Dr. Javed will introduce and screen the film, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

Click here to register. [more details]

Building Business Relationships Breakfast - Tue Jun 13 7:30 am

EHM Senior Solutions

Networking breakfast.Register at www.salinechamber.orrg. [more details]

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Jun 13 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

Click here to register. [more details]

Wildlife in Your Backyard - Tue Jun 13 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

We share our world with wildlife, even our backyards! Meet some of our Wildlife Ambassadors from the Howell Nature Center and learn about the wildlife found around our homes, including how they can benefit us and what we can do to help them survive in the wild world.

Ages 4 - 12. Click here to register. [more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: OpenSpot Theatre Workshop - Tue Jun 13 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun!

Registration is requested but not required. Click here to register.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund. [more details]

Kevin Devine Family Music Program - Wed Jun 14 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Kevin Devine is an award-winning children's music performer and songwriter from Michigan who has been performing his rollicking, participatory shows at schools, parks, libraries, museums, and more from Boston to Dallas, Traverse City to Toledo since, well, since quite a few years back! He has performed thousands of programs and written more than 1,500 songs, some of which have been featured on his albums as well as on TV shows like Barney, CSI, and General Hospital.

Ages 0 - 12 with an adult… [more details]

Lego at the Library - Thu Jun 15 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop-in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks.

Ages 6 -11. No registration is required. [more details]

LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Session - Thu Jun 15 3:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

GriefShare Support Group - The Journey of Grief/Part 1 - Thu Jun 15 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The Journey of Grief – Part One: You’ll learn helpful goals to set on your journey of grief. How to deal with those who try to rush you through your grief. How long the journey of grief typically lasts.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find… [more details]

Film Screening: Milk - Thu Jun 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

This film is presented in collaboration with the City of Saline DEI Committee.

Join us for a film screening of the film Milk. This biographical film is the story of Harvey Milk, gay rights advocate and politician, who was the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

Click here to register.

A film discussion will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 pm in the boardroom of Liberty School. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds presents Dig A Phony - Thu Jun 15 7:00 pm

North Ann Arbor Street

Join us downtown on NORTH Ann Arbor Street for our FIRST 2023 Salty Summer Sounds Music Event. Dig A Phony will be playing LIVE Beatle's Music (live music, no wigs) from 7 pm - 9 pm. For more information go to: https://salinemainstreet.org/blog/june-15-salty-summer-sounds-opener [more details]

Tiny Art Show Kits: Bee a Community - Fri Jun 16 10:00 am

Saline District Library

As part of our “All Together Now” summer theme, we’ll be hosting a tiny art show. Be part of our hive with these hexagon mini canvases!

To participate, pick up one of our kits, which includes the canvas and display easel. “Bee” yourself and decorate as desired with supplies from home (paint, paper, fabric, mixed media, anything goes!) and return the completed (and dry) piece of art to the adult reference desk by Friday, July 21. Please be sure to write your name on the back of the artwork and… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 16 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Jun 16 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience is required.

Ages 6 -11. No registration is required. [more details]

After Hours 80s Prom Murder Mystery - Fri Jun 16 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

It’s 1988, and the prom has come to a screeching halt. A body has been found. Whodunit? Look at clues, read suspect files, and practice your deductive skills as you puzzle it out. Dress in your 1980s prom best!

Click here to register.

[more details]

