Salty Summer Sounds Concert Series Begins Thursday in Downtown Saline

The community is invited to downtown Saline Thursday night for a free concert by Dig-A-Phony, a Beatles tribute band from Detroit.

Thursday's concert is the season opener for Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street at the four corners.

While Dig-A-Phony entertains the crowd, the folks from Whitepine Studios will help kids get in the spirit with face painting. Look for their table.

Watch for specials at downtown eateries and from some of the local merchants.

Here's the lineup of Salty Summer Sounds concerts.