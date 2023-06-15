6-15-2023 12:20am
Salty Summer Sounds Concert Series Begins Thursday in Downtown Saline
The community is invited to downtown Saline Thursday night for a free concert by Dig-A-Phony, a Beatles tribute band from Detroit.
Thursday's concert is the season opener for Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street at the four corners.
While Dig-A-Phony entertains the crowd, the folks from Whitepine Studios will help kids get in the spirit with face painting. Look for their table.
Watch for specials at downtown eateries and from some of the local merchants.
Here's the lineup of Salty Summer Sounds concerts.
- June 22, Step Aside and Ambrosity(classic rock)
- June 29, John E Lawrence (jazz and funk)
- July 6, Ironwood (Celtic music)
- July 13, Unkle Law Lee's Moonshine All Stars (classic rock/punk and bluegrass)
- July 20, Tall Cool One (Led Zeppelin tribute)
- July 27, A2-Saline Music Center Presents Geezer (classic rock) and Brinlee Way (singer/songwriter)
- Aug. 3, The Queen's Revenge (pirate rock)
- Aug. 10, Saline Fiddlers
- Aug. 17, King Jazzy (Reggae)