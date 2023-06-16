Summer Reading Program Has Begun at Saline District Library

Attention parents! Looking for ways to combat the summer brain drain? Look no further. The Saline District Library’s summer reading program has begun.

“Summer reading programs are especially beneficial for elementary-aged children to prevent the ‘summer slide', that tendency to lose some of the gains made in the previous school year,” said Karrie Waarala, Library Director. “Encouraging kids to read whatever they want is important, too, as that’s how they see the most gains in reading achievement. Plus, it’s just more fun!”

All Together Now is the theme for this year’s read, which features prizes for children, teens and adults who participate, along with programs throughout the summer.

“Anyone can participate in summer reading at SDL, and you don’t need a library card to join. Simply visit SDL’s website for a link,” Waarala said.

Participants can register, create a username, and log in to track their reading and play bingo for extra points. The points equate to chances for prize drawings.

“Kids get a free book just for signing up, then keep track of the number of minutes read to earn a completion prize and participate in random drawings all summer long,” Waarala said. “Teens get prizes for hitting goals of 1, 5, and 10 books, and earn points for a chance to win a mountain bike.”

Prizes are also offered to adult participants who achieve their summer reading goals.

“Adults get a gift card to a local business for every five books read, up to 25, and earn entries into a random drawing for a grand prize.”

All Together Now runs through August 12, with events planned throughout the summer months to encourage participants.

“Our summer calendar is packed with fun things to do: crafts and book clubs for all ages, storytimes and playtimes, music, magicians, and more,” Waarala said. “And just like summer reading, our events are free and open to everyone.”

For more information, check out the events calendar at salinelibrary.org.