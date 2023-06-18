Carol Malinari, 81, Was a Homemaker Known for Being Kind and Caring

Carol Malinari (81) of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with her husband by her side. Carol is survived by her beloved husband Silvio Malinari of Ann Arbor, Michigan; her son Robert Malinari of Norwich, Connecticut; her four granddaughters, Lindsay Walter of New York City, New York, Gillian Walter of Chicago, Illinois, Rachel Malinari of Dobbs Ferry, New York, and Emily Malinari of Bayside, New York; and her son-in-law Jeffrey Walter of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra (Malinari) Walter; her brother Richard Raimann; her father William Raimann; and her mother Jean (Karkowski) Raimann.

Carol was born January 25, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. While living in Brooklyn, Carol graduated high school and met her husband Silvio. Carol married Silvio on October 28, 1961 in Brooklyn and had her son Robert. After stints in Whitestone and East Rockaway, New York (where Carol had her daughter Sandra), the young couple settled in a new home in Lindenhurst on Long Island, New York to raise their family. They lived there for over 40 years. In 2006, Carol and Silvio bought a condo in Michigan to spend more time with their daughter’s family in Ann Arbor. After many years of splitting time between Lindenhurst, Ann Arbor, and Daytona Beach, Florida, the Malinaris officially moved to Michigan in 2012.

Carol was a homemaker who worked part-time at Macy’s as a sales associate on Long Island. Carol was a kind, caring, and generous person who was quick to laugh and show affection. Her pride and joy was her family; she was happiest while making memories with them. She enjoyed many trips with her family to watch horseracing in Saratoga, New York. With her husband, Carol vacationed in Hawaii, Alaska, Jamaica, and Bermuda and spent many years wintering in Daytona Beach. While home, Carol enjoyed cheering on the New York Giants and her grandchildren’s alma maters; watching gameshows, soap operas, and Little House on the Prairie; playing games with loved ones; and cooking (especially her famous “Nanny Sauce”). She was a practicing Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lindenhurst.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Active Against ALS, activeagainstals.org, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Carol, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com