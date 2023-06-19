Saline Area Schools Honors Retiring Teachers and Staff

Saline Area Schools thanked 13 retiring staff members for their service at last Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Curt Ellis, assistant superintendent for human resources, introduced the retiring staff members who attended the meeting. Ellis and the district provided the employees with a plaque and flowers.

“We wanted to honor those people who’ve been foundational to the success of our school district,” Ellis said. “This year we have 13 individuals who are leaving us. As they leave they are taking with them their years of experience, wisdom, connections to students etcetera. We’ve had all facets of the school districts affected by these retirements - from classroom teachers, to food service folks to bus drivers.”

Ellis then read a poem called the builder, which is based on the work of Edgar A. Guest.

I saw a group of men in my hometown.

I saw a group of men tearing a building down.

With a heave and a ho and a mighty yell,

They swung a beam and the stairway fell.

And I said to the foreman, “Are these men skilled,

The type you’d hire if you wanted to build?”

And he laughed and said, ”Why no indeed.”

He said, ”Common labor’s all I need.

For I can tear down in a day or two

What it took a builder ten years to do.”

And I thought to myself as I walked away,

“Which of these roles am I going to play?

Am I the type that constantly tears down

As I make my way, foolishly, around?

Or am I the type that’s trying to build with care,

In hopes that my team will be glad I’m there?

Ellis said there is no doubt that Saline Area Schools employees were builders.

“I will tell you, we are happy that these folks have been here. We look forward to them being able to enjoy retirement.

Retiring employees included Therese Birdsong, special education teacher, Saline High School; Jennifer Dodge, math teacher, Saline High School; William Elliot, English teacher, Saline High School; Brian Heslip, science teacher, Saline High School; Scott Marvin, math teacher, Saline High School; Linda Malecha, special education teacher, Saline High School; Matt Stimac, counselor, Saline Middle School; Cynthia Larsen, art teacher, Harvest Elementary School; Trisha Raft, elementary teacher, Woodland Meadows; Melissa Rappaport, elementary teacher, Heritage Elementary; Amy Theisen, payroll coordinator; Leslie Wilkins, food services coordinator, Harvest Elementary; Rob Mills, HVAC, Liberty School; Sharyn Hess, bus driver; and Rick Spicer, grounds leads, operations department.

Pictured above are Scott Marvin, Jennifer Dodge, Melissa Rappaport, Sharyn Hess and Cyntha Larsen.