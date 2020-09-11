Bicyclist Injured On Parker Road

A 62-year-old man was transported to hospital after being knocked off his bicycle by a motorist Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of South Parker Road shortly after 3 p.m. for an automobile-vs-bicycle crash.

Saline Fire Chief Craig Hoeft said the man was on his bicycle when he was clipped by the mirror of an oncoming vehicle. He was knocked off his bike and suffered a shoulder injury, Hoeft said. The man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.